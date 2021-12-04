Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH After 'dulhe raja' Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif snapped outside her house. Will court marriage happen today?

Highlights Vicky and Katrina's wedding is slated to take place on December 9 at Six Senses Fort

After Vicky, it was Katrina who got snapped outside her residence on Saturday

Her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel recently reached the city and shared a post on Instagram

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding rumours are doing rounds in full swing. While no official confirmation has been given yet from the couple, the meeting of Rajasthan officials added fuel to the fire. Well, just last night the 'dulhe raja' was clicked by the paparazzi outside his would-be-bride's house. And Saturday morning came as a surprise for their fans when the actress finally stepped out and got snapped. Katrina in the pictures was seen in a casual avatar wearing a white tank top paired with black bottoms holding a black bag. She was accompanied by her brother Sebastien Laurent Michel who recently reached the city to attend the much-awaited wedding.

Speaking about Vicky, he was seen wearing a solid blue sweatshirt over a pair of denim jeans. He wore a cap on his head and greeted the media outside the actress' house by showing them a thumbs up. Apparently, he left her residence post 12.50 am and went there for his costume trials.

Have a look at their pictures here:

Meanwhile, designer Anaita Shroff Adjania was also clicked at the actress's residence on Friday. She alongwith a man was seen holding designer packages and big boxes from Falguni Shane Peacock.

While for Katrina's brother, he recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a picture with a caption saying, "India feeds the soul; debauchery in a different environment."

A report in BollywoodLife stated, "Vicky and Katrina will have a court marriage in Mumbai before they head to Jaipur for their royal wedding." Meanwhile, their respective teams are already at the venue for the pre-wedding preparations. Their wedding is slated to take place on December 9 at Six Senses Fort in Bharwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sooryavanshi and has Tiger 3 and films with Vijay Sethupathi and Amitabh Bachchan in her kitty. While for Vicky, he has projects like Sam Maneckshaw biopic 'Sam Bahadur,' Karan Johar's "Takht", and Aditya Dhar's directorial 'The Immortal Ashwatthama.'