Abba Harmonium to Zomato's happy delivery boy, know the origin of these 7 trending memes

In the course of the last decade, the popularity of social media has increased. It has become a custom to broadcast your opinions in the internet based world. Be it political opinions, a topic of dissent, laugh, cry, anger, acceptance or disagreement, people always have something or the other to randomly toss on their timelines on a daily basis. Another thing that has caught everyone's attention is the usage of memes in expressing their emotions. ​The Oxford English Dictionary defined "meme" as "an image, video, piece of text, typically humorous in nature, that is copied and spread rapidly by internet users, often with slight variations." In the past few years, there have been a number of desi and videshi memes that have trended a great time on social media. You might also used them at one time or the other. But, have you ever wondered from where these pictures, gifs or videos originated?

Let's know all about 7 of these memes that have made us laugh and made our work to express a lot easier!

1. Abba Harmonium

Abbey saale. Maaf karna main gusse mein idhar udhar nikal jaata hoon.

"Abba Harmonium" happens to be the brainchild of Pakistan's enormously famous sarcastic show Loose Talk. The jokester Moeen Akhtar had showed up as an alternate person in every scene in the aggregate of the show composed and facilitated by Anwer Maqsood.

2. Bhai Land Karade

100-200 zyada lele lekin land karade!

The Internet went crazy after video of Vipin Sahu's silly discussion with his paragliding guide went viral.

3. Peeche Dekho Peeche

The viral Pathani kid from Pakistan made the world turn around with his delightful video. Ahmad Shah isn't camera-shy, indeed and even has a YouTube channel called Cute Pathan Ahmad Shah and has over 1,000,000 subscribers watching him.

4. Disappointed man

This is probably one of the most used memes of the recent times. The expression of a Pakistani fans reacting to his team's bad performance in fielding against Australia in 2019's 50 over Cricket World Cup caugt everyone's attention.

5. Akshay Kumar's side pose

Zor zor se bolke sabko scheme bata de!

Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty starrer 'Hera Pheri' is one of the iconic movies and is known not just for its dialogues or comedy but also for the perfect expressions of the actors.

6. Woman Shouting at Cat

A very normal picture shared by a Twitter handle in May 2019 became an instrument for people to express themselves in comparative circumstances. The young lady, in the viral image, is Taylor Armstrong from the show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills while the cat is Smudge, an Instagram star. Together they did something amazing that is now cherished by everyone.

7. Zomato's Happy Rider

A video of a Zomato delivery boy's video turned into a web sensation for his irresistible grin while he discusses his position at the organization.