Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SIDNAAZ_LOVELOVE/KEET_SACH More pics of Shehnaaz Gill from her trip to Amritsar ahead Sidharth Shukla's birthday go viral

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill was absent from the limelight ever since rumoured boyfriend and actor Sidharth Shukla's death. However, a few days back, a video of the singer-actress playing with the children at an orphanage went viral. Seeing her smiling and interacting with the kids made SidNaaz fans extremely happy yet emotional. Just yesterday, her brother Shehbaz Badesha also shared a few pictures with his sister in which she can be seen holding on to her arms that had Sidharth's tattoo. Well, some more photos of Shehnaaz spending quality time with her father and cousin brothers during her Amritsar trip have gone viral.

In one of the videos, she can be seen huging and interacting with her fans. While in some others, she was seen speaking to one of her brothers. Have a look at some of them here:

"It feels so good to see her smiling. May God bless her," a fan commented. "She is a gem. Her smile means a lot to me," another one wrote. There were mnay who compared Sana's glasses with those of Sidharth's.

While for Shehbaz's picture, it was captioned, "Always together #sidnaazbaaz."

Sid was born on 12th December and the actor would have been celebrating his 41st birth anniversary this year. Reportedly, his family is planning to release a rap sung by the late actor on his birth anniversary on December 12. He passed away on September 2 after suffering a massive heart attack.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the film 'Honsla Rakh' co-starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She even released a song 'Tu Yaheen Hai' in his memory that featured old clips of the duo from Bigg Boss.