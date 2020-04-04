After Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan responds to Maharashtra CM: Grateful for what you are doing

Image Source : TWITTER After Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri Khan responds to Maharashtra CM

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan joined the list of Bollywood celebrities who contributed to PM Modi's CARES Fund on Friday. The superstar came forward to extend his support to a number of relief funds including Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-Cares) fund and Maharashtra chief minister’s relief fund, among others. The CM of Maharashtra even thanked him for his support and the superstar reacted to him on Friday. Now, his wife Gauri Khan has also reacted to the 'thank you' tweet and lauded them for their work.

Gauri Khan tweeted, “Not at all sir. In times like these, we all have to do our bit. Grateful for what all you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe….” Earlier, CMO’s official handle took to Twitter to write, “Thank you @iamsrk ji @gaurikhan ji.”

Not at all sir. In times like these we all have to do our bit. Grateful for what all you are doing to keep Maharashtra safe. https://t.co/GpSM14YhZW — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan also praised the people who are working for those in need and had tweeted, “ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल.. आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद! We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you.”

ह्या लढाईत आपण सगळे एकत्र आहोत कारण थेंबे थेंबे तळे साचे. सर्वांनी थोडे थोडे प्रयत्न केले तर एक मदतीचा महासागर तयार होईल..



आपल्या मार्गदर्शनासाठी धन्यवाद!

We are all a family sir....and we need to be together to keep each other healthy. Thank you. https://t.co/Yi2iFgktPZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

We don’t ever have to thank each other during times like these. We r a family. Grateful you are working so hard for Maharashtra and whenever you get alone time...do write a poem or two. Love to you. https://t.co/vXkTxEqPni — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Thank u for your service to these families. Let’s keep the good work up and instil faith in them and ourselves too. There will be light at the end of this tunnel. Let’s get through together. We are glad @meerfoundation could be of service somehow. @pragyakapoor_ @ek7foundation https://t.co/rc3grmSZQy — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan has also pledged his support to Delhi Chief Minister's fund and received a warm thank you from CM Arvind Kejriwal as well. SRK's humble reply to him won many hearts. He said, “सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir."(Sir, you are from Delhi, don’t thank me, order me. We will do everything we can for our brothers and sisters in Delhi. If God wills, we will triumph over this crisis soon).

सर आप तो दिल्लीवाले हो, thank you मत करो, हुक्म करो। अपने दिल्लीवाले भाइयों और बहनों के लिए हम लगे रहेंगे। ईश्वर ने चाहा तो जल्द ही इस crisis से हम जीत कर निकलेंगे। More strength, resilience and power to your teams on ground sir. https://t.co/PoL7mLtlKa — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 3, 2020

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L. Rai directorial 2018 film Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. The actor hasn't announced his next film yet but has been very active when it comes to production.

