Abhishek Bachchan gives perfect reply to fan comparing his 'Dus Bahane' with Tiger Shroff's song

The makers of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 dropped the first song from the film Dus Bahane 2.0 which happened to be the recreated version of Dus Bahane from 2005 hit film titled Dus. Soon fans on social media started comparing the new track to that of the old one which featured Abhishek Bachchan. There were difference of opinion and the internet was divided into two. There were people who praised the new version while others bashed the makers for ruining it for no good. Meanwhile, there were some loyal fans of AB who took a dig at the latest version and the actor after getting overwhelmed response finally responded to one of the tweets.

A user on Twitter gave his verdict to the new song by the composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani and sharing the clip of the old version wrote, "Match this swag... The one n Only who comes to mind with #DusBahane @juniorbachchan Ain't nobody cooler, never can be." Replying to the same, Juinor Bachchan responded with a smiley followed by joined hands emoticon. Have a look:

Match this swag... The one n Only who comes to mind with #DusBahane @juniorbachchan Ain't nobody cooler, never can be❤️ pic.twitter.com/9lwdYC9oFj — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) February 12, 2020

😊🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 13, 2020

Coming back to the song, Dus Bahane 2.0, it featured Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Not just Tiger, even Shraddha was trolled for her seductive moves and leg show. When the two songs were compared, leaving the same objectification of women in the visuals aside, we still enjoyed the old one more. Check out how people created memes on the internet when the new version came out:

makers while creating remake of old songs #DusBahane pic.twitter.com/qq47HwBihP — Aaditya (@aadicastic) February 12, 2020

Not a single person involved in the making of this song realised that Tiger Shroff is showing 5 fingers for a song called #DusBahane? 🤦 pic.twitter.com/i1TNgSdu8w — Anuradha (@anuradha_kush) February 12, 2020

Have a look at both the songs and find out for yourself:

Talking about the film, it is set to release on March 6, 2020. Talking about Abhishek, he will next be seen in The Big Bull, the first look of which was released by the makers yesterday. The film is set to release on October 23, 2020.

Watch Baaghi 3 trailer:

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries