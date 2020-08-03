Abhishek Bachchan extends Raksha Bandhan wish to sisters from Covid ward, shares major throwback pic

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan extends Raksha Bandha wish to sisters from Covid ward, shares major throwback pic

Abhishek Bachchan has wished his sister Shweta, and cousins Naina, Namrata and Nilima, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan from his Covid-19 ward in hospital. The actor shared a throwback black-and-white photograph from his childhood where he can be seen having a Rakhi feast, together with his sisters sitting on the floor. "Happy Rakhi to the best sisters. I love you all. Please don't kill me for posting this photo. @shwetabachchan @nainabachchan @namritabachchan Nilima," Abhishek captioned the photo on his Instagram account.

Abhishek, along with his father Amitabh Bachchan was hospitalised in Mumbai with Covid-19 in July. On Sunday Big B was discharged but Abhishek continues to be in the hospital.

Sharing the news of Amitabh Bachchan testing negative, Abhishek had tweeted on Sunday: "My father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. I'll beat this and come back healthier! Promise."

🙏🏽 my father, thankfully, has tested negative on his latest Covid-19 test and has been discharged from the hospital. He will now be at home and rest. Thank you all for all your prayers and wishes for him. 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

I, Unfortunately due to some comorbidities remain Covid-19 positive and remain in hospital. Again, thank you all for your continued wishes and prayers for my family. Very humbled and indebted. 🙏🏽

I’ll beat this and come back healthier! Promise. 💪🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 2, 2020

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan, who has been a long-time fan of Chelsea, received a special letter from the club, where the captain Cesar Azpilicueta wished him a speedy recovery from COVID-19. “This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh,” Abhishek wrote in the caption.

The actor was admitted to the hospital on July 11. His wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who were also tested positive for COVID-19, were discharged from the hospital on July 28.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage