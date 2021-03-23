Abhishek Bachcahn's witty reply to troll who called him 'good for nothing' will leave you in splits

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan was once again targetted by a troll on Twitter. However, this time the actor chose to shut him down with a witty reply. Recently, reacting to the trailer of Abhishek's upcoming film The Big Bull, a Twitter user commented on the actor's post calling him 'good for nothing'. Taking a pot shot at the actor, the user wrote, "You are good for nothing buddy.....the only thing which i am jealous of you is that u've got a very beautiful wife....and from that too that you don't even deserve her."

Responding to the comment with wit, Abhishek tweeted, "Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo...P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status."

Abhishek's response has been winning the hearts of the fans. Praising the actor, a user wrote, "Very well responded to my Namesake. You are a cut above as on a public platform you deal with trolls with such calmness & dignity. Hats off" While another said, 'Only you can give such replies! Proud fan!"

This is not the first time Abhishek faced such an attack. He has often been attacked for belonging to a prominent film family and questioned for the privilege many feel he enjoys for hailing from the Bachchan clan. In 2020, when he and his father Amitabh Bachchan battled Covid, he was questioned by a troll: "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge".

Talking about The Big Bull, Abhishek is all set to re-tell the story of infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta. The film is directed by Kookie Gulati and is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992, which has already been narrated in "Scam 1992". The film is also said loosely narrate stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and his involvement in financial crimes over a period of 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.