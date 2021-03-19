The Big Bull trailer out: Abhishek Bachchan presents an intriguing race to become India's first billionaire

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABHISHEK BACHCHAN The Big Bull poster featuring Abhishek Bachchan

"The Big Bull" starring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana DCruz is all set to release digitally on April 8. The trailer of the film was released by the makers on Friday. With an intriguing plot, the trailer rides on drama and Bachchan looks ambitious in this anticipated project. Sharing the trailer on social media, he wrote, "This was not just a scam, it was the #MotherOfAllScams! #TheBigBullTrailer out now (sic)."

The trailer sees Abhishek Bachchan as Hemant Shah, an ambitious businessman who wants to become India's first billionaire. Be it using some political influence or scamming the public, he will stop at nothing to achieve the feat. While the audience was familiarised with Harshad Mehta's story by the popular web series "Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story" by Harshad Mehta last year, The Big Bull brings its own distinctiveness. With a very retro vibe to it, the Abhishek Bachchan starter on multiple occasions reminds of the actor's 2007 film "Guru".

Watch the trailer here:

Directed by Kookie Gulati, the film is reportedly about the securities scam of 1992. It is said to be loosely based on stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life and involvement in financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990.

Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, The Big Bull also stars Ram Kapoor, Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz in supporting roles. The film shoot began in September 2019 but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was delayed and skipped a theatrical release. It will stream worldwide on 8 April 2021 on Disney+Hotstar.