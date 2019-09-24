Aamir Khan announces book on music composer Vanraj Bhatia

Aamir Khan has announced on music composer Vanraj Bhatia

Superstar Aamir Khan on Tuesday announced a book based on the life of veteran music composer Vanraj Bhatia, a week after a media report shed light on his declining health and poor financial situation.

Bhatia, 92, is best known for composing music for films like "Ankur", "36 Chowringhee Lane" and TV show "Tamas", for which he won a National Award.

"Hey guys, happy to announce a book project on the great music composer Vanraj Bhatia, to be written by Khalid Mohamed, at the initiative of my friend Dalip Tahil," Khan tweeted.

A daily reported that Bhatia has trouble walking and is unable to get treatment due to lack of funds.

Tahil said the book will be Bhatia's biography and the veteran actor is glad that Khan stepped in to support it.

"He (Bhatia) has a colourful life and a very interesting journey. His contribution to films and music is substantial. He has worked with some of the best talents, not only here but also overseas.

"I thought it's time we quickly do a book on his life. I want to get it done as soon as possible and that the book to be out in public domain," Tahil told PTI.

The actor said he held Bhatia in high regard and that he owed a lot to the composer, who had given music to a play which featured him.

"Vanraj discovered me. Ebrahim Alkazi's daughter (Amal Allana) directed me in a play for which Vanraj gave the music. He was the first one to give me songs on stage. I met him this Sunday. I was happy to see that he still has his memory intact," Tahil said.

"So many people have met him after the report and he told me while he is happy, he feels they might think of him as just an old man, who nobody knows. We need to inform people about his life and his spectacular achievements," he added.

Recently, Indian Performing Right Society (IPRS), headed by veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, also came forward to help Bhatia and offered financial aid to the composer.