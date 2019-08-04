Varun Dhawan blasts troll for interrupting his Twitter banter with Dwayne Johnson

Varun Dhawan and Dwayne Johnson

Varun Dhawan's childhood dream came true when Dwayne Johnson replied to him on Twitter. Everyone knows that Varun is a huge fan of wrestler-turned-actor and when his latest film Hobbs And Shaw released, the October actor made sure to watch it. "Watched Hobbs And Shaw. It's great fun in the cinema. The Rock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best," wrote the actor on Twitter to which The Rock replied, ''Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You're the best.''

Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best 👍🏾🥃@HobbsAndShaw https://t.co/im4NbXMOAq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2019

Varun was so elated to get a response from Dwayne Johnson that he took it to his Instagram story to tell his fans and followers.

However, things got a bit weird when a Twitter user took a dig at Varun for promoting Hollywood films and doing ''masala movies''. ''Instead of promoting #Hollywood movies And Giving americans money please raise our movie quality instead of masala movies that u do... Make Some Content driven films.. Also Promote Good Bollywood Movies Which Remain Unnotified..Make India Proud. @Varun_dvn @karanjohar,'' tweeted the user.

This wasn't ignored by Varun's Twitter family which soon came to his rescue. They not only reminded the user that The Rock is Varun's idol but also listed a number of content-driven films done by the actor. Even Varun noticed the troll and gave him a befitting reply, ''Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed.''

Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed 🛌 https://t.co/wMBFC4a1AC — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) August 3, 2019

On the professional front, Varun was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank which tanked at the box office. The actor will next be seen in Street Dancer 3D, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.