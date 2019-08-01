Taapsee Pannu Birthday Special: 5 Times Pink actress won hearts with her EPIC reply to trolls

5 Times Pink actress Taapsee Pannu won hearts with her EPIC reply to trolls

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu has taken over the showbiz in just a small span of time with her power-packed performances. The diva entered into Bollywood with David Dhawan directorial Chashme Baddoor but it was her mind-boggling performance in the film Baby alongside Akshay Kumar that gave her recognition. Later in 2016 when she came up with her next Bollywood film Pink with Amitabh Bachchan, everyone realized how terrific of an actor she is and that she is here to bring a change in the society with her ‘break the stereotypes’ kind of roles. Taapsee Pannu made sure that she provides her fans with every inch of drama and thrill with her onscreen persona as they are expecting of her. Just as thrilling as it is to look at the actress on the big screen, her off-screen persona deserves an applaud as well. Taapsee Pannu is known to put forward her opinions and thoughts in the most beautiful ways. From talking about gender equality to handling trolls like a boss lady, Taapsee has won the hearts of the viewers in every way. As the actress turns 32 today, let’s have a look at her hilarious and epic responses to the trolls on social media.

When a troll said Taapsee Pannu can’t act

When Taapsee announced her next film with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha on twitter, a troll said "@anubhavsinha sir I think u should caste some other actress.Taapsee doesn't knows acting (sic)." To this Taapsee said, “Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain".

Sorry yaar, ab toh sab kuch sign n seal ho chuka hai. Ab toh sir ko main hi nahi nikaalne dungi. But ek kaam karo, agli wali ke liye rok lo kyunki shayad woh bhi main lock karva lu jald hi. #TryAgain https://t.co/vK7avyN8XR — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 7, 2019

Taapsee Pannu’s witty reply to an ill-mannered troll

When a Twitter user said he liked the actress’ body parts, she hit back at him with a witty response and said, “Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum.” Soon after her tweet, cerebrum became the most searched Google word on the internet.

Wow! I like them too. BTW which is your favourite ? Mine is the cerebrum. https://t.co/3k8YDbAL64 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) December 17, 2018

Taapsee Pannu’s reply after getting trolled for bikini pictures

Taapsee Pannu shared her bikini pictures from the sets of her film Judwaa 2 when netizens trolled her for not looking appropriate. A user even called her ‘gandi lag rhi hai’ to which she said, “Gndi??? I knew I should've washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I 'aaplog' for that”

"When you are against the tide, it's YOU who needs to stand up for yourself......But don't forget the smile 😁" #Judwaa2 #AaTohSahi pic.twitter.com/qIimdBSkHY — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

Gndi??? I knew I should've washed that sand off me. Next time I will take care. I 'aaplog' for that 🤓 https://t.co/291ePztnlP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) September 13, 2017

When a troll called Taapsee Pannu cheap actor

Taapsee Pannu said, “Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ?? And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na”

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ??

And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

Taapsee Pannu on being compared to Rishi Kapoor

A trolls wrote on Taapsee’s timeline "You need a crash course on being a celeb. Every other day you act like Rishi Kapoor, picking up Twitter fights and flashing slangs at trolls." Well, Taapsee was in no mood to take anything from the trolls and hit back at her saying, "When are you starting the enrollments? BTW, just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is."

When are u starting the enrolments ???

Btw just to help your ignorance Rishi Kapoor is a bonafide star in every possible way! I will be happy if I can reach even half of what he is. https://t.co/zksgCLUKHF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 9, 2018

