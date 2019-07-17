Taapsee Pannu finds trolls entertaining. Check out her witty reply

Taapsee Pannu

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is always target of trolls because of her outspoken nature. Taapsee never shies away from sharing what she feels like and this doesn't go well with some internet users who start trolling him. However, the actress finds trolls on social media entertaining.

A social media troll called Taapsee a "cheap actor" and that her "mental state is not right".

"Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions. And in the bargain also tell how to become an 'expensive' actor. Inflation toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na," went Taapsee's witty reply.

Ok sir. When are you giving me therapy sessions ??

And in the bargain also tell how to become an ‘expensive’ actor. Inflation Toh mere mein bhi hona chahiye na 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/PpcgHM86r3 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

A fan of the actor said that she should ignore trolls because they were not going to change.

"But I don't want them to change. They are so entertaining! Let's not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us," the actress replied to her fan. This is not the first time Taapsee has targetted trolls. Time to time, she often takes on them.

Arre but I don’t want them to change. They are so entertaining ! Let’s not kill their humour by expecting them to change. They provide us with so much of content! How to use it is up to us 💁🏻‍♀️

P.S- Thankq for the lovely compliment girl ❤️🤗 https://t.co/KEk7MqyKDC — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019

On the acting front, she currently awaits the release of her next film "Saand Ki Aankh", based on world's oldest sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar. The Reliance Entertainment film, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar will release during Diwali. The movie directed by Tushar Hiranandani has Anurag Kashyap as creative producer.