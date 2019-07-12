Akshay Kumar’s hilarious reply to Taapsee Pannu’s tweet saying ‘ab sharing and caring ki baari hai’

Akshay Kumar recently made it to the Forbes world's highest-paid celebrities list, and his Baby co-star Taapsee Pannu congratulated the actor saying he deserves it. "Inspiring, deserving and truly one of the best we have around... Akshay Kumar," she tweeted on Friday. Surpassing popular international figures such as Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Katy Perry, Akshay ranked 33 on the Forbes list with earnings worth $65 million. In context to his earnings, Taapsee joked: "Bas sir ab sharing and caring ki baari hai (Enough sir, now it's your turn to share and care)."

Inspiring , deserving and truly one of the best we have around. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 @akshaykumar

Bas sir ab sharing and caring ki baari hai 😜 https://t.co/vNamRcUiMl — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 12, 2019

Akshay Kumar, who is known for his wit and sense of humour, had a hilarious reply as he posted a meme of himself in which he is seen making a quirky face. "Beg you pardon," the photograph read. Akshay is the only Bollywood star to find a spot in the Forbes list this year, among 99 others. This has brought him much attention. Check out the tweets here-

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Kesari and is, now all set to wow the audience with Mission Mangal, which also stars Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Vidya Balan. The makers recently released the teaser of the film in which Akshay Kumar can be seen as the senior scientist who brings all the other talented scientists together for a historic mission.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal follows the story of a group of ISRO scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries that have landed on Mars. Akshay earlier tweeted an emotional note, revealing why he chose to do the film. He wrote, "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. Mission Mangal is that film for me. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

#MissionMangal , a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars! @FoxStarHindi #HopePictures #JaganShakti @isro pic.twitter.com/yMwkCPr2KR — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 4, 2019

