Taapsee Pannu gets trolled for her sarcastic comment on Kabir Singh, actress gives ‘statutory warning’ in response

Taapsee Pannu gets trolled for her sarcastic comment on Kabir Singh

Tapsee Pannu has been ruling the headlines these days for various reasons. Earlier the actress was in news for her banter with Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel and now she has faced the heat from netizens for sarcastic comment on a case using Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh. Taapsee Pannu to her twitter to react on a murder of a woman allegedly by her boyfriend on suspicion of her ‘character’. The 19-year-old aspiring model was killed by her head getting smashed. Taapsee reacted to it saying, “Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her.”

Or maybe let’s just say they were madly in love with each other n this ‘act’ was to validate his TRUE love for her. 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/BGmhA7XHyM — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Taapsee Pannu sarcastically used the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial Kabir Singh’s reference to the case. While Taapsee found it funny, it didn’t go down well with the twitterati who trolled her massively. While one Twitter user said, “You must be deranged to take a dig at Kabir Singh while reacting to a real murder.” Another wrote, “The soul of the 19year old girl will curse you. Is this a news to make fun of?”

Soon after the tweet, Taapsee reacted to the criticism she received and posted a warning for her followers. She wrote, “Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you.” On rep[ly to one of the tweets Taapsee said, “Firstly thanks for calling me elite and intellectual but I wonder if I can really feel proud of that compliment coming from someone who doesn’t have a basic sense of the fact that yes when u mock at your own situation, it’s called satire and not statement. Thanks but no thanks”

Statutory warning: people with no sense of sarcasm kindly ignore me n my tweet. Thank you , it was nice not knowing you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/OhIeOd6ZYf — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 15, 2019

Earlier, Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter to slam Taapsee Pannu for not mentioning Kangana’s name and even called her a ‘sasti copy’. She wrote, “Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy.” She replied to her comment saying, “Short life, no time to waste on this. Have so many happier and better things happening in my life to look at right now."

Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy 🙏 https://t.co/5eRioUxPic — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) July 3, 2019

