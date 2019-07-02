Image Source : TWITTER Soni Razdan on Zaira Wasim's Bollywood exit: Love what you do, that is exactly what God would want

Zaira Wasim, who had marked her Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, took the internet by storm as she announced on Sunday that she is quitting Bollywood as her profession was threatening her relationship with her religion. As she made the big announcement, it divided people into two groups, one who hailed her decision and others who criticized her.

Now, Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan has come to the forefront and reacted on Zaira Wasim's Bollywood exit. In her first tweet, she expressed that she is hopeful for Zaira to realize someday that ‘if you love what you do, that is exactly what God would want for you.’ She further wrote that ‘acting and creative arts’ cannot be considered as ‘something dreadful or self-indulgent’. In her following tweet, she mentioned that she respects Zaira’s decision and labelled the showbiz business as ‘hugely overwhelming and often quite frightening’. “You may feel differently in 4 years time.. we will welcome you back with open arms sweetheart if that is so,” she added as she wrapped up her tweet with a heart.

“This is just my first step as I have arrived at the clarity of realisation of the path I wish to be on and strive for and during this time I may have consciously or unconsciously planted a seed of temptation in the hearts of many, but my sincere advice to everyone is that no amount of success, fame, authority or wealth is worth trading or losing your peace or the light of your ‘imaan’ for,” read a part of Zaira’s post.

Meanwhile, there were also reports that Zaira’s Twitter account was hacked and that the Dangal actor had nothing to do with it. However, just a day back, she took to Twitter to clear the air and stated that the decision is of her own. She also urged her fans to stay away from such claims.