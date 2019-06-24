Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's honeymoon-cum-anniversary trip to Japan is all about pure love

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is currently on a break. Away from her hectic schedule to brand promotions and film shoots, Sonam along with her doting husband Anand Ahuja is enjoying some quality time. The couple who didn't go for honeymoon after marriage is in Japan and the actress has called the vacation ''honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one''. The duo is having blast in Japan and the couple has been on photo-sharing spree.

Sonam even wrote a love-filled note for her darling hubby. "I ask myself every day. How did I get so lucky to marry my best friend in this world." She added, "I didn't get a honeymoon so this was honeymoon/ anniversary/ birthday trip all rolled into one and let me tell you it was worth the wait. I had the best time of my life. Thank you my love,'' she wrote alongside a lovely picture of themselves.

From Tokyo, Kyoto to Gion district, Anand and Sonam are exploring Japan to the fullest. It seems the couple has fallen in love with the picturesque country. Check out some of the photos which Anand shared on his Instagram profile.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

On a related note, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot last year in May after dating for a couple of years. It was an intimate wedding ceremony followed by a grand reception. For unversed, Anand Ahuja comes from a Delhi-based business family. He is an entrepreneur and runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg.

On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga will next feature in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sanjay Kapoor and Angad Bedi.