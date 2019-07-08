Roadies gang leader Prince Narula reveals the cause of his brother Rupesh's death, body to be brought back from Toronto

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Roadies gang leader Prince Narula reveals the cause of his brother Rupesh's death, his body to be brought back from Toronto

Roadies gang leader Prince Narula reveals the cause of his brother Rupesh's death: According to the recent interview by SpotBoye, Prince Narula narrates the real incident that leads to the death of his brother Rupesh. He is stuck hard by the grief over the loss of his borther. On being asked about what happened, Prince said, "Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon...," tells Prince Narula while talking to SpotBoye. Prince goes on adding, "Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend."

It's all the wicked play of destiny. Prince revealed, "The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him 'tu chal, main bas aata hoon." Rupesh Narula's friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion 'doob gaya, doob gaya'. He ran back inside and they couldn't find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more."

The source from SpotBoye asked Prince Narula if he had a word with that friend? Prince replied, "He is perplexed. He says he has no clue how Rupesh went back inside and got drowned, Paani bhi bahut jyaada nahin tha. And after that, it was only him who did everything of taking my brother to the hospital."

According to Prince Narula the last rites of his brother will be performed in Mumbai. "Mom and Dad have gone to bring my brother's body. Yuvika (Chaudhary, Narula's wife) is here with Bhabhi. Can't believe that Rupesh is gone."

Prince Narula said, " Not at all. He was a very happy guy, just married. He was the apple of our eyes," when the reporter tried to inquire about the traces of depression in Rupesh. This has been a disheartening tragedy for the entire family. At such a young age, leaving behind the family is so painful that you feel helpless.