Rishi Kapoor recalls son Ranbir Kapoor’s love and support when he was diagnosed with cancer

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor is gearing up for his return to India in August or September. The actor has been in New York since October last year and undergoing treatment for cancer. Now that his stay in NYC is coming to an end, Rishi Kapoor is planning to take a break and visit the Hamptons beach this week. Ever since Rishi Kapoor has moved to New York, many Bollywood celebs have been visiting him there. Infact, the actors children Ranbir and Riddhima also make sure that they keep visiting their parents whenever they can and spend some quality time with them. Recently, in an interview, Rishi Kapoor revealed how his son Ranbir Kapoor reacted when he was diagnosed with cancer last year.

Talking about the same to TOI, Rishi Kapoor revealed, “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor have been in New York for nine months now. The actor also revealed that he has decided to a break from NYC now and visit the Hampton beach this week. He said, “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC. I am planning to go to the Hamptons tomorrow, it’s about three hours’ drive from here. For the first time in nine months, I’ll be taking a break and going to the beach. Thankfully my children, friends, family and well-wishers are with me.”

Rishi Kapoor also admired and felt thankful to his family and friends for visiting him in New York while he was dealing with the toughest phase of his life. He also said that not only the people from the Bollywood industry came to meet him but many other renowned people dropped in to check on Rishi Kapoor's health.

Also Read: Omkar Kapoor says Jhootha Kahin Ka actor Rishi Kapoor is still a child at heart

Also Read: Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh enjoy perfect 'phulka' at Anupam Kher's home in NY

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page