Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh enjoy perfect 'phulka' at Anupam Kher's home in NY

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor who has been undergoing treatment for cancer has been staying in NY with wife Neetu Singh. Ever since the news of Rishi Kapoor suffering from cancer broke out, many Bollywood celebs right from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and many more stopped by and checked for Rishi Kapoor's health. In fact, Karan Johar, Mukesh Ambani and others too came to check on Rishi Kapoor. Now, that Rishi Kapoor has declared the news of being cancer-free after treatment, it broke out as happy news for all. Recently, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor enjoyed the perfect Indian lunch at actor Anupam Kher's home here. Rishi shared a photograph of himself holding a chapati. Anupam and Neetu can be seen smiling at the camera.

"At Anupam Kher's apartment for lunch. Had the correct 'aate (flour) ka phulka(Indian bread)' after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu," he captioned the image.

At Anupam Kher’s apartment for lunch. Had the correct “aate(flour) ka phulka( Indian bread) after a while. Great food made by his man Friday Daddu pic.twitter.com/rqjo42qFFM — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) July 21, 2019

Anupam shared another photograph and said he was delighted to have the star couple over for lunch.

"Delighted to have Neetuji, Rishi and Santosh at my house for lunch. As Neetuji rightfully commented that we never thought we will meet like this at my place in New York. But then, don't I always say 'kuchh bhi ho sakta hai (anything can happen)'. Dattu was over the moon to specially cook for them," he added.

Rishi Kapoor's movie Jhootha Kahin Ka got released on July 19, 2019. The movie is directed by Smeep Kang.

Rishi has been undergoing medical treatment in New York for the past several months. In April, his brother Randhir Kapoor had said that the "102 Not Out" actor will be back home in a few months, amid reports that he was "cancer free".

