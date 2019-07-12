Ranveer Singh’s first reaction on meeting wife Deepika Padukone after long: I grab her and kiss her

Ranveer Singh’s first reaction on meeting wife Deepika Padukone after long

Ranveer Singh, who is known for expressing his love for Bollywood actress and his wife Deepika Padukone publicly, is ruling the hearts everywhere. The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film 83 in London where he is also accompanied by his lady love Deepika as she will be seen as Ranveer’s onscreen wife in the Kabir Khan directorial. While the first look of Deepika isn’t out yet, Ranveer Singh’s look as Kapil Dev broke the internet when the actor 34th birthday. Ranveer has been in London for a while now but Deepika recently joined him on the shoot. Since the couple is so busy with their respective films, they hardly get time to spend with each other. Just recently, a video of Ranveer Singh has surfaced the internet in which he is seen spilling the beans about his first reaction when he sees his wife Deepika Padukone after a long trip.

Ranveer Singh’s video has gone viral on the internet in he is seen telling that he grabs his wife Deepika Padukone and kiss her when he is asked about the first thing he does on meeting his her after a long trip. The video is apparently from a cover shoot for Femina magazine. Just when the video surfaced the internet, Ranveer and Deepika fans couldn’t contain their excitement and flooded the post with adorable comments. One user wrote, “I want to kiss him for this!” Another wrote, “Awwww Cutestttt!!”

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are currently in London to shoot for Kapil Dev’s biopic. It is said that the star cast will shoot the last scene of eth film at the Lord’s ground after the ongoing 2019 World Cup concludes. Deepika Padukone will be stepping into the shoes of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Bhatia for the film. The actress’ family has been friends with Romi Bhatia since her father is also a sportsman. Deepika earlier revealed that she has known Romi for years now and it would be exciting to play her on the big screen.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat which released in early 2018. The actress didn’t sign any film for one year and now she will be returning to the big screen with Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. The film also stars Vikrant Massey.

