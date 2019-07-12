Friday, July 12, 2019
     
Deepika Padukone’s first picture from 83 featuring Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev goes viral

Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev's onscreen wife in Kabir Khan's film 83. Ranveer Singh will be playing the role of the cricketer in the film which shows India's victory in 1983 World Cup.

New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2019 11:13 IST
Kabir Khan’s directorial ’83 is one such film about which everyone is excited since it featured Ranveer Singh playing the role of Kapil Dev. After the first picture of the actor in the look of the cricketer was revealed, the fans could not wait for more pictures of the rest of the cast especially Deepika Padukone. Deepika will be seen playing the role of playing Kapil Dev’s onscreen wife, Romi. Well, now it seems as if the look of the actress if finally out.

But there’s a twist as Deepika isn’t in her onscreen avatar but is seen rejoicing on the sets with the director’s daughter Sairah. The pictures have been shared by Kabir’s wife Mini Mathur on her Instagram account where in the first picture, Deepika can be seen wearing a white and blue striped outfit teamed up with brown overcoat, posing for the camera holding the girl in her arms. While in another picture, Sairah can be seen doing a ballet dance step.

Mini captioned the picture as, “Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk.” Check it out:

Clearly @sairahkabir is having the most fun on the #83 shoot !! And @deepikapadukone gave her some serious girl goals :) @kabirkhankk

’83 will mark Deepika and Ranveer’s fourth film together. The film also has actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Saqib Saleem, Ammy Virk, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil and others in prominent roles. The film is expected to release on April 2020. Apart from this, Deepika will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, in which she is playing the role of an acid attack survivor.

