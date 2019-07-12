Image Source : INSTAGRAM ’83 actor Ranveer Singh’s long hair picture goes viral

Ranveer Singh who will next be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev in the film ’83 is one such actor having a unique fashion sense. Be it parties or award shows, the actor knows how to look out of the box. Yet again, the actor has grabbed the eyeballs through his throwback picture which is going viral on the internet in which he is seen flashing his big smile and sporting long hair.

In the picture, the Padmaavat actor can be seen hugging his friend and VJ Pia Trivedi wearing a striped shirt and a bracelet. But it is his shoulder length hair that catches the attention. Everyone knows how experimental he is in terms of his look and so it wasn’t a shocking moment for his fans. Previously too, he has shared a childhood picture with Khiladi Akshay Kumar having a mohawk hairdo.

Check out both the pictures here:

The 34-year-old actor’s wife and actress Deepika Padukone also during one of the Koffee With Karan episodes opened about the one thing that she tolerates about him and it was none other than his essentric fashion sense. However, Ranveer remained unapologetic about his style during an event and said, "Dil mein aaya, kar liya."

Talking about work, Ranveer’s next film ’83 will be based on India's historic victory at 1983 World Cup at Lord's Stadium, England. The film also has Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harrdy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Kabir Khan and s slated to release on April 10, 2020.

