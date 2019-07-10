Image Source : INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone dedicates her latest love post to husband Ranveer Singh- See picture

Deepika Padukone, the 'Mastaani' of Bollywood married the supercharged and full of energy actor Ranveer Singh in November 2018. The duo has been dating each other for six years and finally decided to take their relationship to the next level. Deepika and Ranveer make the perfect couple and it's quite visible. They often make public appearances together and dedicate posts, messages, and pictures to each other. Both Deepika and Ranveer declare their love for each other out in open. So, the Chhapaak actress took to her Instagram and shared an adorable and loveable post for the Bajirao of Bollywood.

Deepika Padukone captions the post as, "There’s something so real about holding hands, some kind of complex simplicity, saying so much by doing so little..."

In the picture, we see Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone holding hands. Not just this, Deepika Padukone's birthday post for Ranveer Singh was one of its kind. She wished her hubby in the most adorable manner. She wrote, " "Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..."

Ranveer Singh too, took to his Instagram account to share the picture of the leading lady of his life. His caption reads, "High on Cake!"

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in 83' the film along with hubby Ranveer Singh. 83'the film is the biopic of Kapil Dev, where Deepika will be essaying the role of Romi, Kapil Dev's wife. Also, she will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak which is set to hit the theatres on January 2020. In fact, according to the latest reports, she will be starring opposite Hrithik Roshan in Satte Pe Satta remake.

