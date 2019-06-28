Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fill the Paris air with romance in this latest lovestruck picture. Seen yet?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas fill the Paris air with romance in this latest lovestruck picture

Priyanka Chopra and her loving husband Nick Jonas clearly can’t keep their hands off each other. The adorable is in France these days to attend Nick’s brother Joe Jonas’ wedding to Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner. Pictures and videos of the two couples enjoying with a bunch of friends have already gone viral on the internet and now Bollywood diva Priyanka has herself shared a lovestruck picture with her husband declaring that love is in the air.

Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram on Thursday night to share a picture with American Singh Nick Jonas in which the two are seen standing very close to each other and holding each other with love. In the picture, PeeCee can be seen wearing a gorgeous evening dress by Honayda while Nick Jonas can be seen looking all handsome in his easy-breezy shirt and pants. There is no denying that both Nick and Priyanka look absolutely in love. Check out the picture here-

Earlier also pictures of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra kissing each other while out and about in the city with friends went viral on social media. Just when the dashing couple set foot in France, they have been seen enjoying every single second with each other. A couple of days ago Nick Jonas also shared an endearing picture on his social media with wife Priyanka. In the picture, the two can be seen on a boat as PeeCee rests calmly in Nick Jonas’ embrace. He captioned the picture saying, “The city of love”. Check here-

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen on the big screen in Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic? which failed to impress the critics. The actress will be seen making her comeback in Bollywood with her next film The Sky Is Pink by Shonali Bose. The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf. On the other hand, Nick Jonas has just released the Jonas Brothers’ documentary called Chasing happiness and also their first album called Happiness Begin after their reunion. The three brothers are all set to go on a World tour after Joe and Sophie’s wedding.

