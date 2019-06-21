Image Source : INSTAGRAM Nick Jonas shares picture of his 'hot date' Priyanka Chopra in latest Instagram post

American pop singer Nick Jonas cannot stop gushing about his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas, whom he called his "hot date". Nick on Friday posted an Instagram story featuring his wife and Indian actress. He used a heart filter on the social media platform.

He captioned the Instagram story: "My hot date on date night".

Nick and Priyanka's date night video comes hours after the Jonas Brothers released their new song titled "Runaway".

Nick Jonas Instagram

From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, the two continue to give us major couple goals.

Recently, the 36-year-old actress shared a smiling sweet selfie of herself and Nick, 26, on Instagram, hashtagging the post, “husband appreciation.”

“That kinda day...” Priyanka wrote, adding heart and kissing emoji.

In picture, the happily married couple snuggles up on some outdoor setting in Malibu, California. Priyanka is wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a tan jacket. Nick is donning a black shirt and matching bomber jacket.

On the work front, Priyanka recently wrapped up work on her Bollywood comeback film, ‘The Sky Is Pink’. Nick, on the other hand, is set to commence the ‘Happiness Begins’ tour with his brothers – The Jonas Brothers.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page