  Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's romantic getaway pictures from Paris are full of love

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Paris these days to attend the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2019 10:47 IST
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is in Paris these days along with husband Nick Jonas to attend the wedding of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding. The pictures of the couple roaming the city of love during their free time are all over the internet. The duo stepped out wearing colour-coordinated outfits and paparazzi captured the couple in love.

The couple wore black as they headed out to a city restaurant. Nick wore a black casual while Priyanka was seen in a black gown with matching stilettoes and a purse.

Tonight 🖤

THANK YOU PARIS 🖤

The couple even went out for a boat ride during which Priyanka wore an orange coloured satin Markarian ruffle maxi dress paired with a cream purse while Nick wore a yellow coloured printed button-up shirt with light denim wash jeans and white sneakers.

The couple even went for an evening in Paris during which they wore coordinated green coloured outfits. Priyanka was seen in asymmetrical olive print two-piece supporting which was her small bag, earrings, black heels, and sunglasses. Nick for the evening wore a forest green suit, black sunglasses, a white and green printed button-up shirt, and brown loafers.

Talking about work front, PeeCee will next be seen in Shonali Bose directed 'The Sky Is Pink' that will also star Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. While Nick will next work in 'Jumanji 2.'

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures and videos.

