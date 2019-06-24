Monday, June 24, 2019
     
Ahead of wedding with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner shares cute frame with Priyanka Chopra, see pics

Sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable picture of herself with bride-to-be Sophie Turner on her latest Instagram post.

New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2019 11:15 IST
Ahead of wedding with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner shares cute

Ahead of wedding with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner shares cute frame with Priyanka Chopra, see pics

After their hush-hush Los Angeles wedding, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having another lavish wedding soon. The couple is in Paris currently and are having quite a good time. They even posted a photo posing in front of the Eiffel Tower on Instagram. Now, sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra has shared an adorable picture of herself with bride-to-be Sophie Turner on her latest Instagram post.

Sharing a stunning photo of herself with Sophie on her Instagram handle, PeeCee wrote, "her", with a heart emoticon. In the snap, the divas are seen twinning in white and we can't stop gushing over how gorgeous they look. 

View this post on Instagram

Her ❤️😍 @sophiet

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Interestingly, Sophie responded to Priyanka's post in the cutest way possible. The Game of Thrones star wrote, "I love youuuuuu." 

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas on May 1 after the Jonas Brothers performed at the Billboard Awards. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Joe revealed that his parents found out that he and Sophie had tied the knot from the Internet rather than hearing the news from him. 

View this post on Instagram

I Win. 😍 @vanityfair

A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on

Sophie Turner is known for her stint as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones which aired its last episode last week. She will be seen in X-Men: The Dark Phoenix, playing the iconic role of Jean Grey. Joe Jonas is a part of Jonas Brothers with his siblings Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas

