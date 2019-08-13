Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction to old pregnancy picture of mother Shweta with Jaya Bachchan is epic

Throwback pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda flooded the internet when they were shared by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla on social media. In a new throwback photo, Shweta can be seen with her mother Jaya Bachchan and the photo was taken just four days before she gave birth to her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As soon as the picture was shared, the young girl got surprised and commented "OMG" and got a response from her mom who said, "Ya, four days later."

Sharing the picture on Instagram, the designer-duo wrote, "1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK."

Check it out:

Navya's reaction

The photo shows Jaya resting on pregnant daughter Shweta’s lap. Previously, a lot of other pictures from the wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda were shared. The couple got married in February 1997. Have a look at all of them here:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on Shweta Bachchan Nanda's wedding

Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda

