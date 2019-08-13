Navya Naveli Nanda’s reaction to old pregnancy picture of mother Shweta with Jaya Bachchan is epic

Throwback pictures of Shweta Bachchan Nanda flooded the internet when they were shared by designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla on social media. In a new throwback photo, Shweta can be seen with her mother Jaya Bachchan and the photo was taken just four days before she gave birth to her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. As soon as the picture was shared, the young girl got surprised and commented "OMG" and got a response from her mom who said, "Ya, four days later."
Sharing the picture on Instagram, the designer-duo wrote, "1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration. For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance! The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride’s fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli. @shwetabachchan @navyananda Photography: @ashok.salian #33YearsOfAJSK."
The photo shows Jaya resting on pregnant daughter Shweta’s lap. Previously, a lot of other pictures from the wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda were shared. The couple got married in February 1997. Have a look at all of them here:
1997: A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family. The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship. Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy“ - Abu and Sandeep @shwetabachchan @bachchan @nikhil_nanda #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #design #fashion #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #gold #brocade #khinkhaab #ghaghra #classical #traditional #zardozi #vasli #tendrilpattern #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!"- Abu & Sandeep The duo channeled their devotion to detail into every aspect of the fabulous arrangements. Both the couture and the decor reflected the magic of their maximalist philosophy. For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and handcrafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra and blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble. And for the mother of the bride, Jaya Bachchan, an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. @shwetabachchan @nikhil_nanda @amitabhbachchan @bachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #anniversary #traditional #bridal #red #velvet #ghaghra #maroon #blouse #resham #badla #crystals #frenchnet #bandhanighaghra #floral #zardozi #embroidery #jayabachchan #amitabhbachchan #shwetabachchan #abhishekbachchan #nikhilnanda
1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious. @shwetabachchan #33YearsOfAJSK . . . #abujanisandeepkhosla #abujani #sandeepkhosla #memorylane #journey #memories #milestones #highlights #anniversary #design #fashion #Indian #original #couture #always #classic #handmade #handembroidery #traditional #shwetabachchan #bridal #white #Chikankari #floral #veil #Chikanwork #shwetabachchan
