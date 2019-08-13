Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak's fiasco with Abhinav Kohli: Here’s everything you need to know

Television actress Shweta Tiwari who rose to fame through the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is once again in discussions for her personal life. Her husband Abhinav Kohli has been arrested on the charges of ‘outraging a woman’s modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the IPC, and sections of the Information Technology Act.' It all happened when Shweta along with her daughter Palak Tiwari reached out to the police to file a complaint against him for indulging in domestic violence under the influence of alcohol.
Palak Tiwari happens to be the first daughter of the actress from her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Raja and Shweta were also in a troubled marriage that ended after the Bigg Boss 4 winner accused him of domestic violence. In an interview to Bombay Times, Raja opened up about the current scenario and said, “I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It’s very disturbing for me as a father.”
ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?
Later after divorcing Raja, Shweta got married to Abhinav in the year 2013 and gave birth to their son Reyaansh Kohli. From quite some time there were reports of things not going well between the two but the two never opened up about the same. On the current scenario, Shweta’ mother-in-law Poonam Kohli in an interview to India Forum said that her son is innocent and also added that Shweta wanted to get a divorce however, Abhinav wanted his son to get the love of both the parents.
ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget be replaced by THIS Naagin 3 actress in sequel? See deets
The news of Palak Tiwari’s acting debut has been doing rounds on the internet from quite some time now but no confirmation about the same has been here yet. She has however starred in an advertisement. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you, fortunately, haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views.
ALSO READ: Sanjivani 2 makers bring Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover together, watch
View this post on Instagram
Firstly, i would like to thank everyone who’s reached out to express their concern and support. Secondly, i would like to address and clarify a few things out of my own rectitude: The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you fortunately haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views. It’s beyond disgusting and its time that i stand up for my mother for she is the strongest person i know and since out of all of us I’m the only person who’s witnessed her struggle day in and day out, my opinion is the only one that matters. Abhinav Kohli has never physically molested me, or touched me inappropriately. Before spreading something of this caliber or even believing it, its imperative you as readers know the veracity of the facts that you’re blindly divulging endlessly. However, he did persistently make inappropriate and disturbing remarks the impact of which is only known to my mother and I, and if any woman from any walk of life were to hear them she would be greatly embarrassed and provoked too. Words which would question the standing dignity of any woman, which you wouldn’t expect to hear from any man, especially not your “father”. Seeing our lives through social media, reading about us in the papers can only tell you so much about our struggles, but never enough to comment on them. Today as a proud daughter, I’m here to tell you that my mother is the most respectable individual that I’ve ever come across, the MOST self sufficient, one who’s never required or even had a man provide for her and has always taken the social standing of a “man” in both the families that we’ve been a part of.
Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates
Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos