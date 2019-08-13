Shweta Tiwari and daughter Palak's fiasco with Abhinav Kohli: Here’s everything you need to know

Television actress Shweta Tiwari who rose to fame through the show Kasautii Zindagii Kay is once again in discussions for her personal life. Her husband Abhinav Kohli has been arrested on the charges of ‘outraging a woman’s modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, assault, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation under the IPC, and sections of the Information Technology Act.' It all happened when Shweta along with her daughter Palak Tiwari reached out to the police to file a complaint against him for indulging in domestic violence under the influence of alcohol.

Shweta, Palak and Abhinav

Palak Tiwari happens to be the first daughter of the actress from her first husband Raja Chaudhary. Raja and Shweta were also in a troubled marriage that ended after the Bigg Boss 4 winner accused him of domestic violence. In an interview to Bombay Times, Raja opened up about the current scenario and said, “I learnt about it through the media. I have been in touch with my daughter and checked on her this morning. She told me not to worry and that she is fine. It’s very disturbing for me as a father.”

Shweta and Raja

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?

Shweta, Palak and Raja

Later after divorcing Raja, Shweta got married to Abhinav in the year 2013 and gave birth to their son Reyaansh Kohli. From quite some time there were reports of things not going well between the two but the two never opened up about the same. On the current scenario, Shweta’ mother-in-law Poonam Kohli in an interview to India Forum said that her son is innocent and also added that Shweta wanted to get a divorce however, Abhinav wanted his son to get the love of both the parents.

Shweta and Abhinav

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget be replaced by THIS Naagin 3 actress in sequel? See deets

The news of Palak Tiwari’s acting debut has been doing rounds on the internet from quite some time now but no confirmation about the same has been here yet. She has however starred in an advertisement. She recently posted a picture on her Instagram handle and wrote, “The media does not have the facts and they never will. I, Palak Tiwari, was on multiple occasions a victim of domestic abuse NOT my mother, except for the day that the complaint was filed he hadn’t hit my mother. As a reader of the news its often easy to forget that you do not know the truth of what goes on behind closed doors or how much fortitude my mother has shown in both her marriages. This is someone’s household you’re writing about, someone’s life you’re discussing. Many of you, fortunately, haven’t even dealt with something of such heinous proportions, and hence you have no right to comment, discuss or paint someone else’s image through your biased, misinformed views.

ALSO READ: Sanjivani 2 makers bring Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover together, watch

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos