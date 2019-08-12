Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget be replaced by THIS Naagin 3 actress in sequel? See deets

Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget be replaced by THIS Naagin 3 actress in the sequel? See deets

One of the most popular actresses of the small screen Jennifer Winget is these days shooting for her first web-series Code M. But there are reports that she will be making her comeback on the TV screens through the show Beyhadh 2. It happens to be the sequel of her previous show in which she played the role of a psychopath Maya. Later reports started pouring in that the makers are planning to rope in Naagin 3 actress Surbhi Jyoti for the lead role.

The fact that the actress had done a great job in the original show that roping somebody else would only drop the popularity. Moreover, when Surbhi was contacted and asked about the same, she denied all such reports and told Spotboye, "No, it's not true." Previously it was Kushal Tandon who played the male lead however sometime back he denied being a part of the second installment since he wants to try something new.

A few days back the reports stated that the makers have roped in Naamkarann actor Viraf Patel for the lead role. A source told TOI, "Yes, we are looking forward to roping in Viraf Patel for the part of the leading man on the show. However, there is a twist in the character he will play on the show, which will surely take his fans by surprise. He is a talented actor and we hope to recreate the 'Beyhadh' magic with the new season."

Naamkaran actor in Beyhadh 2

Talking about the show, the producer of the show Prateek Sharma in an interview earlier said, "Later part of the year we will start Beyhadh 2. The conversations are on. No information is given on that. Right now nothing is finalised. The storyline we have finalised though.” About the storyline he said, "Beyhadh has always been about obsession.”

