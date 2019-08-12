Sanjivani 2 makers bring Jennifer Winget and Karan Singh Grover together, watch

The new show Sanjivani 2 will kickstart from today starring Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna Mohnish Bahl, Sayantani Ghosh, Gurdeep Kohli and Rohit Roy in lead roles. This will be the third edition of the show as previously came up with Dill Mill Gaye post-Sanjivani that starred Jennifer Winget, Karan Singh Grover, Karan Wahi and others in pivotal roles. It isn’t a hidden fact that the two got married later and even went for a divorce. Well, the makers of the new show decided to bring them together not in literal terms but they took the videos of both of them wishing the stars good luck.

Sanjivani 2's producer Siddharth P Malhotra took to his Instagram profile to share the videos of many but the ones that grabbed eyeballs were of Jennifer and Karan who played the roles of Dr. Ridhima and Dr. Armaan. Karan was seen saying good words along with the fact that he is just a phone call away if anyone needs backup. While Jenny said that she learned a lot of the show that came in the year 2007 and wished everyone good luck.

Jennifer and Karan’s divorce became the talk of the town as the two were counted amongst one of the most adorable couples of the small screen. Once during an interview that she gave to Bombay Times, they Beyhadh actress said, “One man entered my life and then left it — that’s all there is to it. It can’t be the be-all and end-all of my life. Now, both of us have moved on and people should move on, too.”

