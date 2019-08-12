Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?

TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully from the past 11 years. Many actors came and went but the popularity of the show on the BARC TRP report remained intact. The show began in the year 2008 and the plot was based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma which was written by real-life columnist and journalist Taarak Mehta for Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha. The lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society has been shown but the major focus remains on the family of Jethalal Gada, the role which is played by Dilip Joshi. The actor in his recent interview to Bollywoodlife opened up about his journey in the show, co-actress Disha Vakani and thought of quitting the show.

Talking about his journey in Taarak Mehta, he said, "We haven't got tired yet. Personally, I have not worn out playing this character. It still feels fresh, and there's a lot to do with it." The actor said that even after playing the role of Jethalal for more than a decade, the thought of quitting the show has never hit his mind. He continued, "Sometimes you obviously feel fatigued and tired but that's merely physical. There never has been mental tiredness. We in fact look forward to going to the shoots."

ALSO READ: Shweta Tiwari and husband Abhinav Kohli’s marriage in trouble? Actress files complaint about domestic violence

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?

Before the show, Dilip was going through a rough patch in his professional life. He revealed that there was a time when he "had only a little work here and there, but nothing concrete." Talking about the difficult time, he said, "I do go back to that year. You cannot forget those moments where you were jobless. Those moments keep you grounded. That is when such success doesn't go to your head."

ALSO READ: Coolie No. 1 First Posters: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan will leave you excited and wanting for more

Dilip had Disha paired opposite him playing the role of Dayaben. She quit the show post her delivery and has not returned since then. There are also reports that the producer Asit Modi is planning to rope in a new actress in the show. Talking about the same, he said, "Well I don't know, they say - 'Never say never'. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I'm hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that)." He is even well prepared if there will be a development in the cast, "Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There's no option."

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: After Disha Vakani, is Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal also planning to quit?

Further talking about Disha, he said that no actress can take her place as she owns the character and has worked hard for 9 and a half years.

ALSO READ: Beyhadh 2: Will Jennifer Winget be replaced by THIS Naagin 3 actress in sequel? See deets

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos