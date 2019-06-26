Malaika Arora makes her relationship official with Arjun Kapoor on his birthday. Check out her post

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor

After much buzz and rumours, Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor have finally made their relationship official. The duo who has been dating for quite a time now are currently holidaying in New York. Arjun and Malaika have flown to the city to celebrate the actor's birthday. While friends from the industry and family members have already wished Arjun, his lady love was a bit late to wish him on social media, however, her post went viral in no time.

Malaika's post was not just a birthday wish but a confirmation of their relationship. Along with a romantic picture in which the duo is holding each other's hand, Malaika wrote, ''Happy birthday, my crazy, insanely funny and amazing Arjun Kapoor. Love and happiness always!"

As soon as Malaika shared the picture, comments poured in from all the corners. From their celebrity friends to followers, everyone wished Arjun and dropped mushy comments about the adorable couple. ''Finally ...officially ... confirmed,'' wrote one user. ''Good to see you sharing a picture with him, live your life freely, life is too short to care about the society, haters gonna hate, love wins Happy birthday @arjunkapoor bro!,'' wrote another.

''Happy happiest birthday Arjun have a super blessed year!,'' wrote Sussanne Khan while Parineeti dropped a comment which read, ''CUTIESSSS,'' followed by several heart emojis.

Though Arjun and Malaika are frequently spotted with each other, the couple never opened up on their relationship. However, their social media banter and pictures speak a thousand words. Earlier, in a radio show with Kareena Kapoor, Malaika had said, "I guess everyone wants to move on and find love and companionship with people they can relate to. And if you do, I think you are just lucky. If you can do that, I think you are lucky to find that second chance at being happy''.

Arjun and Malaika are often trolled because of their age difference. When a Varun Dhawan’s fan wrote negatively about the age difference between the couple, Arjun gave her an earful. The Twitter user wrote that Arjun didn’t accept Sridevi and father boney Kapoor’s relationship but is okay with his own. To this Arjun wrote, “I don’t hate anyone Kusum. We kept a dignified distance, If I did I wouldn’t have been there for my dad Janhvi & Khushi at a sensitive time... it’s easy to type & judge, think a little. You are @Varun_dvn’s fan so I feel I should tell u don’t spread negativity with his face on ur DP''.

On the professional front, Arjun was last seen on the big screen in Raj Kumar Gupta’s espionage thriller India’s Most Wanted. He is currently busy shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s period drama Panipat, co-starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.