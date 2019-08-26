Kartik Aaryan’s video of drinking mango shake in milk bottle is the cutest thing on internet today

Kartik Aaryan’s video of drinking mango shake in milk bottle is the cutest thing

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan doesn’t need to work hard to impress his fans as his smile is just enough to give all the girls butterflies in their stomach. While Kartik Aaryan has been in Bollywood for over eight years, he rose to fame with his 2018 Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. His character of Sonu made him such a superstar and today, the actor has more big budget Bollywood films than he had in eight years. Kartik Aaryan has become the first choice of almost all the filmmakers. Other than his acting, Kartik also ruled the limelight for his rumoured relationship with actress Sara Ali Khan. Even though Kartik enjoys a huge fan base because of his acting, his social media deserves special attention altogether. Just recently, Kartik Aaryan shared the cutest video of himself in which he can be seen drinking mango shake in a milk bottle.

Kartik Aaryan shared the video saying, “M for Mangoshake …M for Maturity.” In the video, the actor can be seen enjoying his drink in a kid’s milk bottle. Just when the actor shared the video on Instagram, it went viral in no time. Fans flooded the post with comments and stated that Kartik looks uber cute in the video. Kartik’s co-star from the film Pati, Patni Aur Woh Bhumi Pednekar also commented saying, “Kya maturity hai...wahhhh” Check out the post here-

On Sunday, Kartik Aaryan treated his fans with the most drool-worthy picture. In the post, Kartik can be seen shirtless in a pool. The actor looked very hot in the picture and captioned it saying, “Take me Back”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is loaded with Bollywood films. The actor recently announced that he will be seen in the second installment of Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiya. He even shared the first posters of the film. Other than that, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Aaj Kal opposite Sara Ali Khan. He also has Pati, Patni and Woh remake straring Ananya Panday and Bhumi pednekar. Next he will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.

Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram picture

