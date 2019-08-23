Kartik Aaryan chooses Sara Ali Khan over Katrina Kaif? Deets inside

Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Kartik Aaryan is much in news for his rumoured relationship with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan. After Sara Ali Khan confessed on National Television that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan, the two finally broke the ice and came in contact. In fact, they will be soon seen sharing the screen space in Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal. The duo was seen together shooting for the movie in New York. Not just this, they are often seen taking their time off and flying to meet each other. However, they did not speak out in open if they are dating or not.

According to the latest buzz, Kartik Aaryan was committed to attend the grand wedding in Bali alongside Katrina Kaif. The wedding was a star-studded event and saw many ace celebrities, singers in there. However, Kartik Aaryan did not appear at the wedding and canceled his presence at the last moment. He stayed back in India to spend time with Sara Ali Khan. Kartik and Sara have become quite close to each other. They often spend time together and go on for fancy dates and dinners.

Recently, Sara Ali Khan was seen with Kartik Aaryan at the hospital. Kartik's father has been admitted to the hospital and Sara went to check on him. Not just this, in fact, Kartik Aaryan is close to Amrita Singh too. The two were spotted talking on Facetime while the shooting of Aaj Kal was taking place. Adding more the sugar pie, Sara Ali Khan flew to the sets of Pati Patni Aur Woh to meet Kartik Aaryan.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She will be seen with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1. Kartik Aaryan will be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

