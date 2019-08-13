Sara Ali Khan gets birthday surprise from Varun Dhawan on Coolie No. 1 sets, later dines with Kartik Aaryan

Actress Sara Ali Khan rang in her 24th birthday on August 12 but instead of taking it a day off, she chose to work and shoot for her next film Coolie No. 1 in Bangkok. Social media was filled with adorable posts for the Simmba actress. Even though she opted not to celebrate her team members including Varun Dhawan, David Dhawan, Amrita Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and others surprised her on the sets of their film. Not only this, her rumoured boyfriend and actor Kartik Aaryan also took out time from his busy schedule and surprised her ‘princess’ by celebrating her birthday in Bangkok.

A few pictures and videos of Sara celebrating her birthday by cutting cake have surfaced on the internet. The Street Dancer 3D actor was also seen feeding the actress with the cake. Have a look at some of the pictures here:

Her birthday celebration was not restricted till her as she also went on a romantic dinner with Kartik. She even celebrated Eid with him without any masks on their faces as previously during the festival the two of them were spotted together with their faces hidden. This time, Kartik posted the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Happy Birthday Princess @saraalikhan95 And Eid Mubarak (this time without the mask )." Check it out:

The couple has recently completed the shooting of their Imtiaz Ali film which happens to be the sequel of Love Aaj Kal. Meanwhile, the posters of Coolie No. 1 have been released. Have a look:

Click Here for Latest Bollywood News| Latest Celebrity Updates

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Bollywood Photos