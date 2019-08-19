Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 First Look: Kartik Aaryan looks impressive as he steps into Akshay Kumar's shoes (Pics)

Actor Kartik Aaryan has been roped in by the makers of the second installment of the hit horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa that had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. The first look of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is out now, and Kartik Aaryan is all set to shoo away evil spirits as ghosbuster.

"Ghostbuster is all set to enter Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram", Kartik Aaryan said while sharing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 first look.

A report in Mumbai Mirror quoted the team members expressing their excitement. Kartik, whose look in the film seems no different than Akshay Kumar’s look in the 2007 drama, revealed that what excited him the most was the fact that he was going to take over something that was fronted by Akshay himself. He mentioned that the story of the film is extremely entertaining and the audience is going to have a great laugh inside the theatres.

Kartik was quoted saying, “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Bhushanji again. Bhool Bhulaiyaa has always been one of my favourite comedic supernatural thriller film and now being part of BB2 makes me happy, especially because I’ve been a big fan of Akshay Kumar sir and it’s a great responsibility to take his franchise forward. It’s a hilarious script and Anees sir has taken it to another level. I’m also looking forward to working with Murad bhai.”

Kartik Aayan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

"Kumar is very excited to have found the right script for Bhool Bhulaiyya 2. He said that he is also glad to be producing the film with Murad Khetani with whom he collaborated on recently released Kabir Singh. He told the daily, “I had been eagerly waiting to make a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa for the longest time, but we wanted to lock the right script. After a wait of 11 years, Murad bhai came to me with a script, which I felt was worthy of taking Bhool Bhulaiyaa forward as a franchise. I am thrilled to announce Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in association with Murad bhai, with whom we delivered the box-office hit Kabir Singh. The project will be directed by Anees (Bazmee) bhai.

Talking about the first part, it was directed by Priyadarshan and had other actors like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel, Shiney Ahuja playing pivotal roles. The plot was adapted from on Rajinikanth's 2005 Tamil movie Chandramukhi which was also a remake of Mohanlal's 1993 Malayalam movie Manichitrathazu.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has recently wrapped up the shoot with Sara Ali Khan of their next Imtiaz Ali film. He will also be seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh remake with Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Not only this, he might romance Disha Patani in an Anees Bazmee directorial.

