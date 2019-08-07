Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

Janhvi Kapoor's latest video dancing on Ankh Lad Jaave goes viral on social media. She will next be seen in a lot of projects like RoohiAfza, Kargil Girl and Dostana 2.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 22:24 IST
Representative News Image

Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

Bollywood actress and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has her hand full of projects. She made her Bollywood debut through Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and will next be seen in a horror-comedy RoohiAfza. She is also shooting for Kargil Girl and will also be seen in Dostana 2. She is also a star kid known for keeping herself fit and is usually spotted outside the gym. Well, this time a video of her belly dancing with her trainer has gone viral on social media.

In the recent throwback video, she can be seen shaking her belly on the peppy track ‘Akh Lad Jaave’ from 'LoveYaatri' with her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit. The video was shared by Purohit who misses her. Janhvi is seen wearing a lavender crop top along with white tights. Have a look at the same here:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up about being one of world's highest-paid stars: I have put my sweat and blood for that

 

Meanwhile, also check out some of her pictures from her Instagram handle here:

ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia planning to get married in 2019?

 

View this post on Instagram

Missing this hurrr 💇🏻‍♀️🥺

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

Peaches and cream 🍦

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

Janhvi has wrapped up the shoots of RoohiAfza in Agra in July. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. She will be seen playing a double role in the film. The announcement about her role in Dostana 2 was made by Karan Johar who also stated that actor Kartik Aaryan will also play the lead role. 

ALSO READ: Himesh Reshammiya on his kiss in song Heer Tu Meri: It happened very naturally

 

Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StorySaaho: Chunky Pandey’s first look from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer out, daughter Ananya Panday reacts Next Story  