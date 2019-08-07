Janhvi Kapoor’s belly dancing video on 'Ankh Lad Jaave' goes viral

Bollywood actress and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Jahnvi Kapoor has her hand full of projects. She made her Bollywood debut through Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and will next be seen in a horror-comedy RoohiAfza. She is also shooting for Kargil Girl and will also be seen in Dostana 2. She is also a star kid known for keeping herself fit and is usually spotted outside the gym. Well, this time a video of her belly dancing with her trainer has gone viral on social media.

In the recent throwback video, she can be seen shaking her belly on the peppy track ‘Akh Lad Jaave’ from 'LoveYaatri' with her Pilates trainer, Namrata Purohit. The video was shared by Purohit who misses her. Janhvi is seen wearing a lavender crop top along with white tights. Have a look at the same here:

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up about being one of world's highest-paid stars: I have put my sweat and blood for that

Meanwhile, also check out some of her pictures from her Instagram handle here:

ALSO READ: Is Tamannaah Bhatia planning to get married in 2019?

Janhvi has wrapped up the shoots of RoohiAfza in Agra in July. She will be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in the film. She will be seen playing a double role in the film. The announcement about her role in Dostana 2 was made by Karan Johar who also stated that actor Kartik Aaryan will also play the lead role.

You know the beat, you know what follows...but there's more to it than you know!

Stay tuned, announcement coming up tomorrow! @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/MdcQD0jhUj — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) June 26, 2019

The return of the franchise with unlimited madness! @TheAaryanKartik, #Janhvi & a soon to be launched fresh face - making it the trio for #Dostana2, directed by @CollinDcunha. Watch out for the third suitable boy!@apoorvamehta18 @dharmamovies pic.twitter.com/XtpSHGMUrv — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 27, 2019

ALSO READ: Himesh Reshammiya on his kiss in song Heer Tu Meri: It happened very naturally

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.