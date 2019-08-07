Is Tamannaah Bhatia planning to get married in 2019?

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Will Tamannaah Bhatia get married in 2019?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia opened up the year 2019 at great professional front as two of her releases ‘F2: Fun & Frustration’ and ‘Kanne Kalaimaane’ gathered amazing response from the audience. She has a lot of Telugu, Tamil and Hindi films in hands which also includes Bole Chudiyan starring Nawazzudin Siddiqui. She is one of those actresses who keeps her personal life in a wrap but in a recent interview she opened up about her marriage plans.

In a recent interview that the Baahubali actress gave to TOI, she revealed that she has given the responsibility of her life partner to her parents. She further said that her mother Rajani Bhatia has already started looking out for the perfect groom for her daughter.

In the year 2018, there were rumors surrounding the actress’s relationship status which claimed that she is dating a US-based physician and will get married in the year 2019. However, she got furious when she came to know about the speculations and issued a statement saying that she is not dating anyone.

She wrote, "One day it's an actor, another day it's a cricketer, and now it's a doctor. These rumours make it sound like I'm on a husband-shopping spree. While I love the idea of being in love, I definitely don't appreciate baseless news when it comes to my personal life. I am happily single at the moment and my parents aren't groom hunting."

She continued, "The day I decide on going down that road, I will announce it to the world myself because the institute is consecrated. It's not as casual as the numerous speculations being floated. I'd like to make it very clear for once and for all that marriage isn't on the cards yet and all these baseless rumours must be put to rest and is a product of someone's imagination."

Meanwhile, have a look at the glimpse of her song in Bole Chudiyan here:

