Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan becomes first TV actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

TV actress Hina Khan who rose to fame through her role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is slowly and steadily taking the steps to success. After walking the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival 2019 with Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, etc, she is yet again ready to make the country proud. She has become the first Indian TV actress to represent the country at the India Day Parade by NBA in New York.

Her fans are super happy about the same and are posting congratulatory messages on Twitter. Have a look at her invitation below:

WORLD'S LARGEST INDIA DAY PARADE - SUN, AUG.18,2019. MADISON AVENUE. NYC.

Let's celebrate India's 73rd Independence Celebration with Most Gorgeous & Talented Indian TV & Film Actress HINA KHAN @eyehinakhan #Indiadayparade#indiadayparadenewyork #newyorkparade pic.twitter.com/CcevxHfIT8 — FIA NYNJCT (@FIANYNJCTorg) August 5, 2019

Talking about her appearance in Cannes, she said, "I have followed the Cannes Film Festival for years and so, of course, being at the prestigious platform walking at the red carpet as well as speaking was a huge honour!” She will be making her Bollywood debut through the film Lines about which she said, “Lines is a film that is extremely close to my heart. Its a very different film, simple in its own way and I feel its the simplicity of the film that shall make it a winner all the way!”

Hina Khan was last seen in the popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 where she played the negative role of Komolika. Previously she has participated in the reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and Bigg Boss 11.

Have a look at Hina's first song album post Salman Khan's reality show here:

