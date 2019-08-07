Image Source : YOUTUBE Himesh Reshammiya on his kiss in song Heer Tu Meri: It happened very naturally

Singer-turned-actor Himesh Reshammiya will next be seen Bollywood romantic comedy Happy Hardy and Heer. A new song from the film titled as Heer Tu Meri dropped today which is sung, composed and written by Himesh himself. The song has been shot in Scotland by choreographer turned director Raka. It shows the love story between the lead actors Himesh and Sonia Mann along with some exotic views from the picturesque location.

Previously the makers have released two songs from the film Cutie Pie and Heeriye that managed to impress the audience. Talking about the new song Himesh while talking to KoiMoi said, ”This song is a perfect combination of a soulful melody and a great beat to it to burn the dance floor and I’m also going to do a full-on studio version of this song in my cap look. I relate to this song and feel it’s a Himesh 2.0 song and the lyrics also are written by me. Hookah bar was also written by me and I feel this track will also rock big time with music lovers and also in gyms, clubs and cars.”

This song also captured attention because of the kiss that happens between the lead stars. Himesh even talked about it and said that it happened very naturally. He continued, “Raka, the choreographer wanted everything spontaneous in the song and nothing preplanned since the concept of the song was love and he wanted the actors to look natural and feel every shot. He kept prompting me and Sonia during each shot and while we were shooting a sequence on the streets of Scotland while driving the car, he saw this chemistry between us and promoted me and Sonia to kiss and the shot just happened very naturally. It was not planned at all and that’s why the shot just flows and doesn’t look forced.

Check out the three songs here:

Talking about Himesh’s role, he will be seen in a double avatar- in one wearing a turban and one without the turban. The actress Sonia who keeps on sharing stills from the shoot and of the film on her social media handle will be making her Bollywood debut through Happy Hardy and Heer.

Have a look at the teaser here:

