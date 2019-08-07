Akshay Kumar opens up about being one of world's highest-paid stars: I have put my sweat and blood for that

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar who is waiting for the release of his next film Mission Mangal made his place in the Forbes’ 2019 list of world’s highest-paid entertainers. Not only has he played comic roles but also has won everyone’s hearts through his patriotic films like Baby, Naam Shabana, Kesari, Holiday, Pad Man, etc. In a recent interview the actor gave to Hindustan Times, he opened up about being the most bankable star and said that he has worked hard for it.

Akshay said, "Surely, it feels good. But I just go through the headline and not the detailed copy [of such articles]. On a serious note, money does matter to me but only in a limited way. And I know it’s my hard-earned money. I work extremely hard for each and every penny. Money doesn’t come easily to you. I have put my sweat and blood for that. So, yes, it does matter to me."

ALSO READ: J Om Prakash Dies: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to veteran filmmaker

Akshay has a total earning of 65 million USD (Rs 444 crore) from June 2018-June 2019 and has beaten international names like Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Bradley Cooper and Scarlett Johansson. He was asked about his reaction on his upcoming film in which he is the only hero with five actresses to which he said, "I have done several films in the past too wherein someone else be it a woman or a man is at the forefront.”

ALSO READ: Has Varun Dhawan charged a whopping amount of Rs 33 crore for Street Dancer 3D?

He continued, "I remember I worked in Khakee (2014), where Mr [Amitabh] Bachchan was leading from the front and the film belonged to him. Even Pad Man (2018) was all about women and sanitary pads. So, what I am trying to say is that it [whether I am in foreground or background] doesn’t matter. What matters is being part of a successful and great cinema. I never think about how big a role I have in the film. I have been this way right from the start. Even 20 years back, I worked in films that had three-four heroes. As long as the script-screenplay is good and it’s a great film, such things don’t matter."

Mission Mangal also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The plot of the film revolves around India's first interplanetary mission - the Mars Orbiter Mission. Have a look at the trailer below:

ALSO READ: Saaho: Chunky Pandey’s first look from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer out, daughter Ananya Panday reacts

Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.