Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. J Om Prakash Dies: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to veteran filmmaker

J Om Prakash Dies: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to veteran filmmaker

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker and actor Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning. The filmmaker was 92 years old and was in Mumbai when he breathed his last.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 12:31 IST
Representative News Image

Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to J Om Prakash

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker and actor Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning. The filmmaker was 92 years old and was in Mumbai when he breathed his last. Actor Deepak Parashar took to his twitter to announce the news one hour after the filmmaker’s demise. He wrote, "My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!" Soon after the news broke, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and others also took to Twitter to pay their last respects. Here’s what they tweeted-

 

 

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryLal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan to reduce 20 kgs for the remake of Forrest Gump Next Story'Kashmir ki gori ladkiyon se shaadi': Richa Chadha blasts BJP MLA for his sexist remark  