J Om Prakash Dies: Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to veteran filmmaker

Amitabh Bachchan and other Bollywood celebrities pay last respects to J Om Prakash

Veteran Bollywood filmmaker and actor Hrithik Roshan’s grandfather J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday morning. The filmmaker was 92 years old and was in Mumbai when he breathed his last. Actor Deepak Parashar took to his twitter to announce the news one hour after the filmmaker’s demise. He wrote, "My dearest uncle Mr J Om Prakash passed away about an hour ago. So saddened as he joins his friend, my mamaji Mr Mohan Kumar in heaven! Their contributions to Indian cinema is a gift they left behind for us! Took this pic few months ago when went to see him! Om Shanti!" Soon after the news broke, Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan and others also took to Twitter to pay their last respects. Here’s what they tweeted-

T 3251 - J OM PRAKASH ji Producer Director of eminence, passed away this morning .. a kind gentle affable being .. my neighbor, Hrithik's grandfather .. sad !! Prayers for his soul .. 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 7, 2019

Veteran film maker #JOmPrakash ji has passed away this morning. May God bless his soul & give his family the strength to cope with the loss. Condolences to @RakeshRoshan_N ji @iHrithik & everyone the family. — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) August 7, 2019

As a young man he sold his wedding ring to buy books. Studied under street lamps. Self taught. Ignited by creativity he forayed into films. Aap ki kasam n22 more jubilee films brought him name n fame. But his greatest work was love. Here he is at 92. My greatest teacher. My Deda. pic.twitter.com/E1zpuVNDZj — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 24, 2018

RIP #JOmPrakash Ji. May his Soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to Hrithik sir and his entire family 😔😔😭😭😭🙏🙏 https://t.co/yTws1SOv6P — saumya Hrithik devotee (@iSaumyaHrithik) August 7, 2019

Renowned producer - director #JOmPrakash saahab passed away early this morning. He directed films like Arpan, Aakhir kyon? Aapki kasam, Aadmi khilona hai & produced films like Ayee Milan ki Bela,Aya Sawan jhoom… https://t.co/a8sejCWsdF — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) August 7, 2019

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page