Section 375: Akshaye Khanna shares first-look poster of courtroom drama starring Richa Chadha

The first poster of upcoming courtroom drama Section 375 starring actors Akshaye Khanna and Richa Chadha has been released. The actor in the film will be seen playing the role of a criminal lawyer called Tarun Saluja while Richa plays a public prosecutor, Hiral Mehta. The first look poster has been designed in a style of paper cutting which had the headline, "Renowned director has been taken into custody by the Mumbai Police on charges of rape under Section 375."

Sharing the same on his Twitter handle, Akshaye wrote, "Another case filed against a renowned Bollywood director. The fight for justice has begun #TeaserOutTomorrow #Section375 @RichaChadha @MeerraChopra @RahulBhatActor #AjayBahl @PanoramaMovies @TSeries."

The poster also shows the judgment date ie 13th September as "Judgement Day: September 13th," which indicates that the film will release on the mentioned date. The disclaimer at the end of the poster shows that the courtroom drama has been inspired by real-life incidents and deals with the rape law in India.

The film directed by Ajay Behl also stars Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat. The teaser of the film will be out tomorrow. The film is expected to clash with Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Dream Girl and Sunny Kaushal starrer Bhangra Paa Le. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

