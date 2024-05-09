Mother's Day 2024: 5 delicious breakfast-in-bed recipes to pamper your mom

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE 5 delicious breakfast-in-bed recipes to pamper your mom

As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to show appreciation for the amazing mothers in our lives. What better way to start the day than by treating your mom to a delightful breakfast in bed? This year, skip the traditional pancakes and bacon and surprise her with something truly special. Here are five mouthwatering breakfast-in-bed recipes that are sure to pamper your mom and make her day memorable.

Berry-stuffed french toast:

Image Source : GOOGLEBerry-stuffed french toast

Ingredients:

4 thick slices of bread

1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 eggs

1/2 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon butter

Maple syrup for serving

Instructions:

Spread softened cream cheese on two slices of bread. Place a layer of mixed berries on top of the cream cheese. Sandwich the berry-filled bread with the remaining slices. In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla extract. Dip each stuffed sandwich into the egg mixture, coating both sides. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the French toast until golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with maple syrup drizzled on top.

Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes:

Image Source : GOOGLEBlueberry lemon ricotta pancakes

Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup ricotta cheese

3/4 cup milk

2 eggs

Zest of 1 lemon

1 cup fresh blueberries

Butter for cooking

Maple syrup for serving

Instructions:

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, mix ricotta cheese, milk, eggs, and lemon zest until well combined. Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined. Gently fold in the blueberries. Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake onto the skillet. Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides. Serve warm with maple syrup.

Coconut chia pudding with fresh fruit:

Image Source : GOOGLECoconut chia pudding with fresh fruit

Ingredients:

1/4 cup chia seeds

1 cup coconut milk

1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Assorted fresh fruit for topping (strawberries, kiwi, mango, etc.)

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix chia seeds, coconut milk, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight, until the mixture thickens into a pudding-like consistency. Stir the pudding before serving and divide it into serving bowls. Top with fresh fruit just before serving.

Coconut ragi waffles:

Image Source : GOOGLECoconut ragi waffles

Ingredients:

1 cup ragi (finger millet) flour

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup desiccated coconut

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup coconut milk

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Butter or cooking spray for greasing the waffle iron

Maple syrup and fresh fruit for serving

Instructions:

Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions. In a large bowl, whisk together ragi flour, all-purpose flour, desiccated coconut, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together coconut milk, melted butter, egg, and vanilla extract. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined. Grease the waffle iron with butter or cooking spray. Pour enough batter onto the waffle iron to cover the grids and close the lid. Cook according to the manufacturer's instructions until the waffles are golden brown and crispy. Serve warm with maple syrup and fresh fruit.

Banana and gulkand milkshake:

Image Source : FREEPIKBanana and gulkand milkshake

Ingredients:

2 ripe bananas

2 tablespoons gulkand (rose petal jam)

1 cup milk

1/2 cup vanilla ice cream

Crushed ice (optional)

Rose petals for garnish (optional)

Instructions: