Mother's Day 2024: 5 delicious breakfast-in-bed recipes to pamper your mom

As Mother's Day approaches, it's time to show appreciation for the amazing mothers in our lives. What better way to start the day than by treating your mom to a delightful breakfast in bed? This year, skip the traditional pancakes and bacon and surprise her with something truly special. Here are five mouthwatering breakfast-in-bed recipes that are sure to pamper your mom and make her day memorable.
Berry-stuffed french toast:
Ingredients:
- 4 thick slices of bread
- 1 cup mixed berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon butter
- Maple syrup for serving
Instructions:
- Spread softened cream cheese on two slices of bread.
- Place a layer of mixed berries on top of the cream cheese.
- Sandwich the berry-filled bread with the remaining slices.
- In a shallow dish, whisk together eggs, milk, and vanilla extract.
- Dip each stuffed sandwich into the egg mixture, coating both sides.
- Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Cook the French toast until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve hot with maple syrup drizzled on top.
Blueberry lemon ricotta pancakes:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 3/4 cup milk
- 2 eggs
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 cup fresh blueberries
- Butter for cooking
- Maple syrup for serving
Instructions:
- In a large bowl, whisk together flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another bowl, mix ricotta cheese, milk, eggs, and lemon zest until well combined.
- Gradually add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, stirring until just combined.
- Gently fold in the blueberries.
- Heat butter in a skillet over medium heat. Pour 1/4 cup of batter for each pancake onto the skillet.
- Cook until bubbles form on the surface, then flip and cook until golden brown on both sides.
- Serve warm with maple syrup.
Coconut chia pudding with fresh fruit:
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup chia seeds
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon honey or maple syrup
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Assorted fresh fruit for topping (strawberries, kiwi, mango, etc.)
Instructions:
- In a bowl, mix chia seeds, coconut milk, honey or maple syrup, and vanilla extract.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours or overnight, until the mixture thickens into a pudding-like consistency.
- Stir the pudding before serving and divide it into serving bowls.
- Top with fresh fruit just before serving.
Coconut ragi waffles:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ragi (finger millet) flour
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup desiccated coconut
- 2 tablespoons sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Butter or cooking spray for greasing the waffle iron
- Maple syrup and fresh fruit for serving
Instructions:
- Preheat your waffle iron according to the manufacturer's instructions.
- In a large bowl, whisk together ragi flour, all-purpose flour, desiccated coconut, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt.
- In another bowl, whisk together coconut milk, melted butter, egg, and vanilla extract.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until just combined.
- Grease the waffle iron with butter or cooking spray.
- Pour enough batter onto the waffle iron to cover the grids and close the lid.
- Cook according to the manufacturer's instructions until the waffles are golden brown and crispy.
- Serve warm with maple syrup and fresh fruit.
Banana and gulkand milkshake:
Ingredients:
- 2 ripe bananas
- 2 tablespoons gulkand (rose petal jam)
- 1 cup milk
- 1/2 cup vanilla ice cream
- Crushed ice (optional)
- Rose petals for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
- Peel the bananas and chop them into chunks.
- In a blender, combine the chopped bananas, gulkand, milk, and vanilla ice cream.
- Blend until smooth and creamy.
- If desired, add crushed ice to make the milkshake colder and thicker.
- Pour the milkshake into glasses and garnish with rose petals.
- Serve immediately.