Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

Telugu actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharati reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The actor was also seen playing a small role in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali. As per TOI reports, the police have started the investigation after Madhu found his wife’s body hanging to the ceiling fan at their residence in Manikonda.

The reason behind her death is reportedly being said her troubled marriage with the actor and his alleged illicit affair with an actress. The reports in TOI states that she has been asking Madhu to quit acting from quite some time now. Moreover, she tried calling him several times before taking her life but he did not respond.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan becomes first TV actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

The report further states, “Bharati has earlier alleged him of harassment and the couple had taken counseling as well. Bharati and Madhu got married in 2015 and she was living with her husband and in-laws in Hyderabad.”

ALSO READ: Saaho: Chunky Pandey’s first look from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer out, daughter Ananya Panday reacts

Madhu Prakash in Baahubali ​

The police have the statement from the actor and Bharati’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital. Click here for more Bollywood news, Television scoops, celebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up about being one of world's highest-paid stars: I have put my sweat and blood for that