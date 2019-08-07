Wednesday, August 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Regional Cinema News
  5. Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

Telugu actor Madhu Prakash's wife Bharati ended her life on late hours of Tuesday. The actor played a small role in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 07, 2019 18:18 IST
Representative News Image

Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

Telugu actor Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharati reportedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The actor was also seen playing a small role in SS Rajamouli's film Baahubali. As per TOI reports, the police have started the investigation after Madhu found his wife’s body hanging to the ceiling fan at their residence in Manikonda.

The reason behind her death is reportedly being said her troubled marriage with the actor and his alleged illicit affair with an actress. The reports in TOI states that she has been asking Madhu to quit acting from quite some time now. Moreover, she tried calling him several times before taking her life but he did not respond.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan becomes first TV actress to represent India on 73rd Independence Day celebration in New York

 

India Tv - Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

Baahubali fame Madhu Prakash’s wife Bharti commits suicide

The report further states, “Bharati has earlier alleged him of harassment and the couple had taken counseling as well. Bharati and Madhu got married in 2015 and she was living with her husband and in-laws in Hyderabad.”

ALSO READ: Saaho: Chunky Pandey’s first look from Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer out, daughter Ananya Panday reacts

 

India Tv - Madhu Prakash in Baahubali

Madhu Prakash in Baahubali

The police have the statement from the actor and Bharati’s body has been sent for post-mortem to Osmania General Hospital. Click here for more Bollywood newsTelevision scoopscelebrity updates and entertainment pictures, and videos.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar opens up about being one of world's highest-paid stars: I have put my sweat and blood for that

 

 

 

Write a comment

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryKhandaani Shafakhana golden opportunity to lift stigma attached to sexual diseases: Delhi High Court Next Story  