Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda's special gesture for Kiara Advani will leave girls green with envy

Vijay Deverakonda and Kiara Advani

Kabir Singh is in no mood to slow down. Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani's film, which is a remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy has shattered all box office records by minting Rs 146.63 crore in just eight days. The movie which had a non-holiday release did exceptionally well even on weekdays. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial was slammed by critics for promoting 'toxic masculinity'. However, the movie has been well-received by audience. Kabir Singh even triggered social media debate about the titular character that Shahid played. Kabir Singh memes have become a rage now, eventually promoting the film.

While Shahid Kapoor is garnering a lot of praise for sinking his teeth into the character, Kiara Advani is being loved for her character of Preeti. Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda is also quite impressed with Kiara's subtle acting skills and sent her a bouquet with a handwritten note. "Kiara, congratulations for Kabir Singh! Enjoy the success. Sending you my best and also some of my clothes...that sounds wrong - 'clothes from my line'," he wrote.

Kiara took to her Instagram story to share a picture of the present and wrote, ''Thank you Arjun with two cute emojis''.

Recently, in an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Vijay confessed that he has not watched Kabir Singh yet but is planning to watch it soon. "I haven't seen Kabir Singh yet as I was shooting in France. I came back to Hyderabad just a couple of days ago and have been down with viral fever since then. But I will catch it soon. I'm most curious to see what my friend and director Sandeep Vanga has done with the original story in the remake," he said.

For those living under a rock, Shahid Kapoor plays a guy with anger management issues. He is surgeon who goes on a path of self-destruction after he is left heartbroken. Kabir Singh also features Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi and Kamini Kaushal in important roles.