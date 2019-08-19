Alia Bhatt collaborates with Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula to raise funds for animals

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt will raise funds for an animal welfare organisation through actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor's online fundraising platform, Fankind. As part of a campaign on Fankind, a fan will get will get a chance to bake a cake with the star under the guidance of Indian Pastry Chef Pooja Dhingra. Fans have to donate a minimum amount of Rs.300 or multiples thereof and at the end of the campaign period, one fan will be randomly selected to bake a cake with the Udta Punjab actress

"The welfare of animals is a cause I truly believe in and funds raised through this unique experience will support World For All, a charitable organization based in Mumbai that works towards creating a better and safer environment for the cats and dogs living on our streets," Alia said in a statement.

Effectively, 70 per cents of the donations will go to 'World For All'; an NGO which Alia is closely associated with. This Mumbai-based animal welfare organization has revolutionised the model of stray animal adoptions.

"As an animal lover and pet parent myself, animal welfare is a cause that is close to my heart and I am so glad that with Alia's association, Fankind is able to help spread the message about the importance of animal welfare and can raise funds for World For All," Anshula said.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Dharma Productions' film Kalank while the film failed to impress the viewers. The actress will be next seen in Brahmastra opposite beau Ranbir Kapoor. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah alongside Salman Khan and Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 along with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in the pipeline.

