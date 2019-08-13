Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prada Song: Alia Bhatt mesmerizes with her eyes in first music video with The Doorbeen

Alia Bhatt is just 26 and she has already added many feathers to her cap. She has floored us with style statements and acting prowess for a long time now and this time, she is yet again left us smitten with her debut in a music video. The actress who is known for stellar performances in movies like Raazi, Dear Zindagi, Highway and others has tried her hands now with something different in collaboration with The Doorbeen. Alia Bhatt's first music video titled Prada is out now and, we must say the actress is all set to kill us all with her mesmerizing eyes.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Alia Bhatt announced the arrival of her first music video.

Formed by Onkar Singh and Gautam Sharma aka Baba, the band rose to fame with their song Lamberghini that featured Ragini. This time they have collaborated with Not just Alia but with Shreya Sharma also for Prada.

Watch Prada Song featruing Alia Bhatt right here:

On the work front, Alia has been busy filming for her upcoming projects, Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Sadak 2 along with Pooja Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur. Alia will also be teaming up with Salman Khan for the first time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial venture, Inshallah. Bollywood's Student will also be working with her mentor, Karan Johar for his next directorial project, period drama Takht.

The film also stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles. Making her debut in Tollywood, Alia will soon begin shooting for RRR helmed by SS Rajamouli that stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

