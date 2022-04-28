Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to release in Israel on April 28

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VIVEK RANJAN AGNIHOTRI The Kashmir Files hit theatres in India on March 11.

Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files' is all set to release in Israel on April 28, 2022. After performing well at the Indian box-office, the Anupam Kher-starrer, is all set to extend its global footprint. The movie had hit theatres in India on March 11. The Kashmir Files' shattered all box office records in the post-pandemic era, becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 250 crore mark.

Vivek took to Twitter and shared the update with his fans and followers. "On huge demand, #TheKashmirFiles is releasing in ISRAEL on 28th April. I thank Consul General @KobbiShoshani for coming to our studio to inaugurate the poster of TKF. It's is a major step in sharing our coming goal of fighting terrorism and promoting humanity," he tweeted.

Speaking about the film, Anupam, who has been of late sharing his fitness journey on social media, said in a video, "Shalom and Namaste to my friends in Israel. As you know our film 'The Kashmir Files' is releasing in your country. It's a very important film of our time. It's about the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir in 1990."

He further said, "And the world has given its love to the film and has helped us to heal to some extent. And now in Israel as the file was released, I request you to watch the film in the theatre and give it all the love. It is directed by Vivek Agnihotri!"

Producer & CBO - Zee studios, Shariq Patel added, "We are very happy with the kind of respect we have received for 'The Kashmir Files'. Creating a demand for the film was our focus all along & releasing in non-traditional markets like Israel, is the testimony to this fact."

The hard-hitting drama revolves around the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Mrinal Kulkarni and others.